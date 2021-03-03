Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock Position Decreased by Sepio Capital LP

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 34.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,024 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Health Catalyst were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $47.73 on Wednesday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.48 and a 1-year high of $55.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -21.44 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.23. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $53.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HCAT. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Health Catalyst from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

In related news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.15, for a total value of $84,390.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,711.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Patrick Jr. Nelli sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $49,018.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,146.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,245 shares of company stock worth $8,015,160 in the last three months. 22.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.