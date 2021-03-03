Brokers Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 73.81% and a negative net margin of 120.18%.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $27.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.89.

Amicus Therapeutics stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.11. 18,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,321. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 1.57. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 6,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 339.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% during the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $133,000.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $489,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 940,996 shares in the company, valued at $20,927,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 50,000 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $1,075,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 940,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,823.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,139 shares of company stock valued at $5,264,285 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

