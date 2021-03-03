Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Fresnillo Plc (LON:FRES) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from Fresnillo’s previous dividend of $0.02. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON FRES opened at GBX 921 ($12.03) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.69, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 456.51 ($5.96) and a one year high of GBX 1,379.50 ($18.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,025.66 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,164.77.

FRES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 1,300 ($16.98) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 883.60 ($11.54).

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

