Zacks: Analysts Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) to Announce $0.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.26. Wingstop posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). Wingstop had a net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.61%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WING shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist cut their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $178.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Wingstop by 90.0% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $135.95 on Wednesday. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $44.27 and a 12 month high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 141.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $150.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

