The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.
Shares of NYSE:GGT opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $9.75.
