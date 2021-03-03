Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of VBF stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.
About Invesco Bond Fund
