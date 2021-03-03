Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0565 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of VBF stock opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Invesco Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $15.24 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.31.

About Invesco Bond Fund

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

