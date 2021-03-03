Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.

Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

