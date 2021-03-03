Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th.
Shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $15.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.56 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.25.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
