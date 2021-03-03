Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Shares Acquired by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,787 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Spectrum Brands worth $24,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,653,000 after acquiring an additional 93,627 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the third quarter valued at $41,441,000. Finally, Moerus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the third quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 585,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,465,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. TheStreet raised Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.78.

Shares of NYSE SPB opened at $81.00 on Wednesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.59 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.46.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is a positive change from Spectrum Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

