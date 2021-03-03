Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 32.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 125,456 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $30,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Seeyond raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMC opened at $115.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.33 and a 52-week high of $120.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 39.91%.

Several research firms have commented on MMC. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

