Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stock Position Lessened by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,031,000 after buying an additional 2,086,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at about $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 407.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 344,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 276,611 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LNT. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Shares of LNT stock opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $37.66 and a 12 month high of $58.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.98. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.403 dividend. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

