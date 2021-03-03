BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.16-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $200-201 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $199.09 million.BOX also updated its FY 2022

After-Hours guidance to 0.76-0.81 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lowered shares of BOX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp started coverage on BOX in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. BOX has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.24 and a 200 day moving average of $17.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.34. BOX has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $22.09.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

