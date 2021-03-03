PotCoin Price Hits $0.0300 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0300 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PotCoin has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $13,762.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,749.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,587.49 or 0.03128073 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.98 or 0.00370405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $529.12 or 0.01042617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $216.73 or 0.00427064 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.20 or 0.00368872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.76 or 0.00241891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00022022 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 225,801,840 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

