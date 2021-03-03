FineMark National Bank & Trust Purchases 136 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,929,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,124,976,000 after buying an additional 3,530,582 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 896,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after buying an additional 557,837 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 138.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 702,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,026,000 after buying an additional 407,367 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,673,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,128,000 after buying an additional 195,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,915,000 after buying an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.45.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $68.01 and a one year high of $109.53.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, February 14th were issued a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.70%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

