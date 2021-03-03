AerCap (NYSE:AER) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.72 EPS

AerCap (NYSE:AER) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72), MarketWatch Earnings reports. AerCap had a positive return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. AerCap’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $46.71 on Wednesday. AerCap has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $53.24. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -179.65 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Several analysts recently commented on AER shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AerCap from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on AerCap from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on AerCap from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AerCap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised AerCap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

