Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APTV. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 26.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Argus assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.77.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $154.21 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.30 and a 200 day moving average of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.