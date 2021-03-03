Desjardins Comments on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a report issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.01. Desjardins also issued estimates for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO)’s FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$36.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.88.

TSE CAE opened at C$37.32 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.48. CAE Inc. has a one year low of C$14.26 and a one year high of C$38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 956.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$832.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$840.50 million.

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

