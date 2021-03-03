Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) PT Raised to $10.00 at Raymond James

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 32.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ARLO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies stock opened at $7.54 on Wednesday. Arlo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $595.94 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arlo Technologies will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in Arlo Technologies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.