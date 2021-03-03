BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0802 on Top Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 3rd. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and $39,962.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0802 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00010417 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,518,091 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

