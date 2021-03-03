Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 313,482 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 1,910.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 329,894 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 313,482 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $27,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 212.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 515 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 525 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total transaction of $36,291.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,922 shares of company stock worth $699,910. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.69. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

