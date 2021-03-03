Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Precigen in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Precigen from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Precigen from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Precigen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.54.

Get Precigen alerts:

PGEN stock opened at $8.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 4.93 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80. Precigen has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.06). Precigen had a negative return on equity of 150.85% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Precigen news, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 9,677 shares of Precigen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $102,189.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 284,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,002,514.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald P. Lehr sold 12,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total value of $87,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,850 shares of company stock worth $580,696 over the last quarter. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Precigen by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,086,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 403,960 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Precigen by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 113.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 95,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,952 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Precigen by 5,235.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 79,950 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Precigen during the third quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

About Precigen

Precigen, Inc discovers and develops the next generation of gene and cellular therapies in the United States. It also provides disease-modifying therapeutics; genetically engineered swine for regenerative medicine applications; proprietary methane bioconversion platform that turns natural gas into energy and chemical products; and reproductive and embryo transfer technologies.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.