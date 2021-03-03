Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp trimmed its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,930 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Twitter by 2,931.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,271,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $68,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,470 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Twitter by 173.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $85,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,064 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in Twitter by 4,481.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,621 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,444,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.86.

Twitter stock opened at $73.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.20. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $411,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,112. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.