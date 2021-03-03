Raymond James Raises Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $100.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.70.

CLH stock opened at $84.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors has a 12-month low of $29.45 and a 12-month high of $90.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.71.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Research analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

