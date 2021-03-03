Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 492,006 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 521,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 492,006 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $130,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 104.3% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of CRL opened at $287.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.33 and a 200-day moving average of $244.25. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $303.79. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. Analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,576.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total transaction of $2,460,649.50. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.