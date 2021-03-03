Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $675-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $666.23 million.Helios Technologies also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.75-3.10 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $68.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $29.03 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 99.80 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.02.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,512. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,100 shares of company stock worth $224,000 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

