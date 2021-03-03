Exelon Co. (EXC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on March 15th

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.3825 per share on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

Shares of EXC opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the generation and marketing of energy in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

