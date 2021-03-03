PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 243.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,508 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,686 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.10% of PPG Industries worth $35,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 64.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 72,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,862,000 after acquiring an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 11.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 29.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,234 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 15.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,867 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PPG opened at $140.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.77 and a twelve month high of $153.81.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PPG shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPG Industries to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.79.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

