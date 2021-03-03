Bluefin Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 13,627 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,875,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $2,048,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $3,310,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities downgraded Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Triterras stock opened at $7.05 on Wednesday. Triterras, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.02.

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

