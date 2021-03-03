Bluefin Capital Management LLC Invests $105,000 in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Ashmore Group plc boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 223,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 53,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBD opened at $4.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $6.28.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

