KBC Group NV Has $42.34 Million Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,421 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned about 0.41% of The Toro worth $42,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Toro during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in The Toro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Toro in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 121.1% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Toro news, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of The Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,288.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total transaction of $494,543.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

TTC opened at $101.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.51. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $103.27. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

