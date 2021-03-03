Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,145.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Truist lifted their price objective on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Markel by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.6% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 3,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Markel by 41.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in Markel in the third quarter worth $2,633,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MKL opened at $1,106.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,050.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,023.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 0.67. Markel has a 1 year low of $710.52 and a 1 year high of $1,273.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. Analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

