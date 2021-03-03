Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Invests $31,000 in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 543.0% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 454,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,821,000 after acquiring an additional 384,011 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CDK Global by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 623,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,318,000 after purchasing an additional 296,308 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in CDK Global by 146.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 435,391 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 258,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in CDK Global by 412.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 241,833 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,534,000 after acquiring an additional 194,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter valued at $8,221,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on CDK Global from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of CDK Global in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on CDK Global from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $51.31 on Wednesday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.12 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.38.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 62.84% and a net margin of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

