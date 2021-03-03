Bluefin Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 93.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Proto Labs by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PRLB opened at $145.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.41 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.72 and a 200 day moving average of $154.70.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of Proto Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.25.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

