Huron Consulting Group Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 1st. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke anticipates that the business services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Huron Consulting Group had a positive return on equity of 10.12% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm had revenue of $198.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of HURN opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $61.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $252,000. 87.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $875,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

