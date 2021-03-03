Aviva PLC Has $35.88 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,185 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $35,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,117,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $46,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in ServiceNow by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 12,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 39,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,746,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 122,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,236,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $570.14.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.37, for a total transaction of $79,559.43. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,249,414.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,712 shares of company stock valued at $26,736,159. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $549.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 155.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $554.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

