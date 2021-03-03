Ether Zero Reaches Market Capitalization of $314,602.83 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 72.8% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $314,602.83 and approximately $33,065.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,589.06 or 0.03116193 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00022023 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 221,513,154 tokens and its circulating supply is 179,483,741 tokens. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

