Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) – Cormark reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Western Bank in a report released on Monday, March 1st. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.75. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Western Bank’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CWB. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. CSFB increased their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.45.

Shares of CWB opened at C$33.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.19. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of C$15.70 and a 1 year high of C$33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.75.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 4th. The company reported C$0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$236.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$229.40 million.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Mario Vittorio Furlan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.11, for a total transaction of C$180,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$539,992.74.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

