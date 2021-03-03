Aviva PLC Purchases 41,684 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 41,684 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $29,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in REXR. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $412,073,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,456,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the period. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $47.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 82.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.79 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

REXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

