Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.90.

Shares of Target stock opened at $175.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.43.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

