Baillie Gifford & Co. Cuts Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Baillie Gifford & Co. lessened its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,231,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349,174 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $300,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 154,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 20,010 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 84,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,744,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

JEF opened at $29.90 on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $11.20 and a one year high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

