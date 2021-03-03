Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,155,499 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,205 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $155,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HDB. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 2,351.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 17.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $82.80 on Wednesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $84.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.69% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

