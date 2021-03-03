Baillie Gifford & Co. Invests $82.37 Million in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,989,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,372,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth $8,949,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $21,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth about $763,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon during the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000.

Shares of OZON opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $38.09 and a 52-week high of $68.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Ozon in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Renaissance Capital began coverage on Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Ozon in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ozon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

