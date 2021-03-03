Baillie Gifford & Co. Grows Holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 0.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 856,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 3.04% of iRobot worth $68,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $134,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in iRobot by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 7,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 276.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iRobot during the 4th quarter worth $1,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total value of $68,710.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $486,920.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 15,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.17, for a total transaction of $1,240,630.75. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,780 shares of company stock worth $7,084,091. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $118.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot Co. has a 1-year low of $32.79 and a 1-year high of $197.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.57.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

IRBT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. iRobot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.63.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

