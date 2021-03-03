Signet Financial Management LLC Purchases 119 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.99 and a 200-day moving average of $143.44. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $187.53.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

