Signet Financial Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Motco purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.62 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

