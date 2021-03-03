Signet Financial Management LLC Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Signet Financial Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,588.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 184.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000.

BATS JPST opened at $50.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80.

