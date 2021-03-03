Signet Financial Management LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 124.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 90.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Get iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $50.21 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.62 and a 12 month high of $50.17.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.