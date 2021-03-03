Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Shares Up 5.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)’s stock price shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.38 and last traded at $25.99. 5,549,946 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 6,467,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on AA. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on Alcoa from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Alcoa from $22.00 to $20.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.95.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.99 and a 200-day moving average of $18.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.51.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 5.83% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AA. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 98.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,695,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,869,000 after buying an additional 3,327,517 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 10,719.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,836,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,810,614 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,893,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,218,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,910 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,067,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,600 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

