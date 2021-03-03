TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Stock Holdings Reduced by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 44.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,820 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 95,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,707,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of TriNet Group in the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. 91.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.67, for a total transaction of $2,019,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,388.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward Griese sold 1,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.75, for a total value of $143,718.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,418,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,263 shares of company stock valued at $10,148,696 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TNET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on TriNet Group from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

Shares of TNET opened at $81.80 on Wednesday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.79 and a 1 year high of $86.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.56.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 53.04% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other HR related services.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET).

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.