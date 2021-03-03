Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,472,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $773,320,000 after buying an additional 1,101,038 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,570,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $434,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,251 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 5,624,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,242,000 after purchasing an additional 803,900 shares in the last quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $41,568,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,352,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,210,000 after purchasing an additional 519,861 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $63.86 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.06.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

KRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.58.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

