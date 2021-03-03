Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Trading 6.1% Higher

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) shares traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.32. 2,442,166 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,348,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.44. The firm has a market cap of $74.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLGG. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC grew its position in Super League Gaming by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 114,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG)

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

